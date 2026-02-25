St. Patrick’s Day recipes with a twist

Many Irish and non-Irish Americans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a meal that includes the key ingredients of corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage. Traditional Irish dishes like colcannon and shepherd’s pie, and Irish American dishes like corned beef hash, are also consumed on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s time to give these entrees a modern-day update. Celebrate Irish American culture by preparing these recipes rooted in tradition, but with an added twist — and don’t forget the drink pairings that go with them, too.

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast Burrito

Unlike shepherd's pie and colcannon, corned beef and corned beef hash originated not from Ireland, but here in America. Irish immigrants who came here in the 19th century utilized corned beef from the kosher butchers from the neighboring Jewish population, who made the tender corned beef from brisket. Soon enough, a practical meal combining chopped and fried household leftovers like corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and onions birthed corned beef hash. Honor the traditional corned beef hash by updating it into a delicious medley of flavors, a true breakfast of champions dish with this corned beef hash breakfast burrito.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2-3

Ingredients

1 lb. corned beef, medium diced

1 lb. potatoes, diced

2 large eggs

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

Burrito-sized tortillas

Instructions

Heat up a griddle to 375 degrees.

Add the olive oil to the pan, then add the onions, peppers, and potatoes.

Once the potatoes are crispy, add in the chopped corned beef, and cook until the corned beef is slightly brown.

Beat eggs and add to the corned beef and vegetables. Scramble until cooked through.

Place tortillas on a flat surface, spoon ¼ of the mixture onto it, top with shredded cheddar cheese, and wrap tightly.

Serve with sour cream, salsa, or any dip you want.

Pair your corned beef hash breakfast burrito with Irish coffee. Simply combine hot coffee with two shots of your favorite Irish whiskey, and top with whipped cream.

Loaded Colcannon

The term "colcannon" originates from the term "white-headed cabbage" and was a traditional Irish staple food, so much so that at one point, one third of the population was eating it, according to the Smithsonian Magazine. The dish is traditional and simple, but simultaneously hearty and delicious, the publication describes it as a side dish of mashed potatoes mixed with garden-grown kale or cabbage. This St. Patrick's Day, try the loaded colcannon recipe, with enhancements like bacon, green onions, and cheddar cheese, that will brighten up this tried-and-true Irish favorite.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 2-3

Ingredients

3 lbs Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes

5 strips bacon, diced

2 cups cabbage, shredded

½ cup butter

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup of whole milk

4 green onions, sliced

½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat up your griddle to 375 degrees.

Fry bacon; when crispy, remove the bacon and set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.

Add shredded cabbage on top of the bacon grease. Sauté until soft, less than 10 minutes.

Add water and salt to taste in a large pot, boil the potatoes until fork-tender, then strain.

Add the potatoes back into the pot with butter, heavy cream, and milk, and mash together.

Add cabbage, bacon, green onion, and cheddar cheese, stirring to combine.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Pair with your favorite Irish beer. Add green food coloring for fun.

Shepherd’s Pie Potato Skins

Shepherd's pie started as "cottage pie," a hearty meal of leftover vegetables (carrots, peas, onions) mixed into a pie by local Irish shepherds, who resided in cottages. The topping of potatoes was introduced later when potatoes came to Ireland, to make it heartier. Though the original recipe calls for lamb or mutton, today, the recipe has evolved to include other varieties of meat, including beef. To modernize this favorite Irish dish, skip the flaky pastry crust and use potato skins instead with this shepherd's pie potato skins recipe.

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 2-3

Ingredients

Potato Boats and Mashed Potatoes

5 Russet potatoes

1 cup milk

2 tbsp butter

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

Filling

1 lb ground beef

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, small diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cups frozen mixed vegetables

2 tbsp flour

1 cup beef broth

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Prepare the Potatoes and Mash

Cook the potatoes over indirect heat at 400 degrees for 60 minutes, or until fork-tender, on the grill.

Cut off the tops and scoop out the flesh using a spoon, leaving the skins intact.

Place the potato flesh in a bowl. Add milk, butter, and salt, and mash until smooth.

Beef Filling

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high heat on your grill.

Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes until softened.

Add garlic, sauté for an additional 30 seconds or until fragrant

Add ground beef and cook until browned and cooked through.

Add flour and stir until combined.

Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine until thick and glossy.

Remove from heat.

Assemble Potatoes

Heap each potato with meat filling.

Spoon mashed potatoes on top.

Place in a skillet and cook on indirect heat at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Pair with your favorite Irish dry stout, like Guinness.

