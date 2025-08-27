Selena Gomez just proved accessibility is the new luxury: Are brands listening?

Recently, Selena Gomez unveiled her Rare Beauty fragrance, and it wasn’t just the scent that captured attention. The bottle itself became the story. Designed with input from a hand therapist, it has an easy-grip shape and a spray mechanism that requires very little force. That means it is usable for people with limited hand mobility, including those living with arthritis or lupus, which Gomez herself has spoken openly about.

The reaction was immediate. Beauty fans and accessibility advocates alike praised both the fragrance and the thoughtful design. The response showed something important, AudioEye reports: Accessibility has become a selling point, not a compromise.

The Commercial Power of Inclusive Design

This philosophy is not new. In 2017, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty disrupted the industry by launching with 40 foundation shades, double the industry standard at the time. The move earned recognition as one of Time magazine's Best Inventions of the Year and reportedly generated more than $100 million in sales during its first 40 days.

Both Rare Beauty and Fenty tapped into something larger than product innovation. They connected with values-based consumerism. Research shows that younger generations are more willing to pay for products from brands that align with their beliefs. According to McKinsey & Company, Gen Z is perhaps the most purpose-driven consumer segment yet, with 73% seeking out ethical companies and 90% expecting businesses to address social and environmental issues. It is reported that millennials have shown similar values, with 66% more likely to buy from brands that support social causes. These are the same demographics driving sales for beauty and lifestyle products today, which makes the alignment especially powerful.

Accessibility Builds Loyalty That Lasts

Selena Gomez's fragrance, along with Rare Beauty's track record of prioritizing accessibility with its products, resonates deeply with a passionate and loyal audience: people with disabilities and those who care about creating a more inclusive world. When a brand makes accessibility part of its design philosophy, it signals that all customers are valued.

This attention to accessibility pays off in loyalty. When people with disabilities find a brand they can trust, they tend to stick with it and share it with others. Their advocacy often extends to friends and family, creating a ripple effect of referrals and repeat business.

That loyalty matters. More than 1.3 billion people worldwide live with a disability, and together with their families and allies, they represent a community that controls an estimated 13 trillion dollars in annual spending power. Accessibility is not just a compliance issue. It is a way to build long-term, values-driven relationships with customers who reward inclusion with trust and advocacy.

Where Brands Break the Promise: The Digital Disconnect

While some companies are rethinking product design with accessibility in mind, many stop short when it comes to the digital storefront. Yet for most consumers, the website or app is the store. If the online experience is not accessible, the product never makes it into the cart.

AudioEye's 2025 Digital Accessibility Index, which analyzed more than 15,000 websites across industries including retail and e-commerce, found an average of 297 accessibility issues per page. These barriers include missing alt text on product images, buttons that cannot be navigated with a keyboard, and checkout flows that break when used with a screen reader.

The business impact is immediate. A U.K. study from Purple Pound found that 83% of consumers with access needs limit their shopping to sites they know are accessible, while 71% abandon inaccessible sites on the spot. For brands that invest heavily in accessible product design, losing customers at the digital door is not only ironic but also costly.

Three Ways to Close the Accessibility Gap

1. Mirror product philosophy in digital design

If a brand designs products with accessibility in mind, that same intention should carry into digital experiences. Websites and apps should be tested with people who have disabilities, and accessibility should be part of every campaign launch, not an afterthought.

2. Work with a comprehensive accessibility partner

Modern websites are complex. They require more than basic compliance checklists. The most effective approach combines automated monitoring with expert-led fixes. This hybrid model ensures scale while also addressing the nuanced issues that automation alone cannot solve.

3. Share accessibility as part of the brand story

Today's consumers want to know what a brand stands for. Highlighting commitments to accessibility in marketing and communications builds trust. Selena Gomez has been open about her lupus diagnosis and has built accessibility into Rare Beauty's identity. By doing so, she shows customers that inclusion is not a side project, but a core value.

The Bottom Line: Accessibility Is Premium, Not Pity

Selena Gomez’s fragrance launch offers more than a new product. It offers a lesson in brand building for the modern consumer. Accessibility was not presented as a special accommodation, but as a thoughtful, premium design. The bottle is elegant and inclusive at the same time.

That reframe is critical. Brands that position accessibility as sophisticated design create better experiences for everyone, while also unlocking loyalty from values-driven customers. Rare Beauty and Fenty Beauty have shown how powerful this approach can be.

Accessibility does not end with the product. It is a promise that extends across every interaction, from the first click to the final purchase. And when brands keep that promise, they do more than win sales. They build loyalty that lasts.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.