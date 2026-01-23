Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Georgia using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Georgia

#20. Sara Blakely

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Spanx

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#19. Jeff Sprecher

- Net worth: $1.3 billion

- Source: stock exchanges

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#18. Tope Awotona

- Net worth: $1.4 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#17. Tyler Perry

- Net worth: $1.4 billion

- Source: Movies, television

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#16. Ronald Clarke

- Net worth: $1.5 billion

- Source: payments technology

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Duluth, Georgia

#15. Joe Rogers Jr

- Net worth: $1.7 billion

- Source: Waffle House

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#14. Edir Macedo & family

- Net worth: $1.9 billion

- Source: broadcasting

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#13. Raj Sardana

- Net worth: $2.0 billion

- Source: Technology services

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#12. David Zalik

- Net worth: $2.7 billion

- Source: Financial technology

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#11. Ted Turner

- Net worth: $2.8 billion

- Source: Cable television

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#10. Neal Aronson

- Net worth: $4.0 billion

- Source: Private equity

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#9. Ben Chestnut

- Net worth: $5.0 billion

- Source: Email marketing

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#8. Dan Kurzius

- Net worth: $5.6 billion

- Source: Email marketing

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#7. John Brown

- Net worth: $8.0 billion

- Source: Medical equipment

- Industry: Healthcare

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#6. Gary Rollins & family

- Net worth: $8.2 billion

- Source: Pest control

- Industry: Service

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#5. Jim Kennedy

- Net worth: $9.9 billion

- Source: Media, automotive

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#4. Arthur Blank

- Net worth: $11.1 billion

- Source: Home Depot

- Industry: Sports

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#3. Dan Cathy

- Net worth: $13.7 billion

- Source: Chick-fil-A

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

#2. Trudy Cathy White

- Net worth: $13.7 billion

- Source: Chick-fil-A

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Hampton, Georgia

#1. Bubba Cathy

- Net worth: $13.7 billion

- Source: Chick-fil-A

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas