Novartis Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Promacta® 12.5 mg for Oral Suspension Due to
Novartis today announced a voluntary recall of three lots of Promacta (eltrombopag) 12.5 mg for oral suspension to the consumer level. The oral suspension lots are being recalled because of a risk of potential peanut flour contamination that occurred at a third-party contract manufacturing site.
