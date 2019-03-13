0
Hometown Food Company Recalls Two Production LOT Codes of Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose 5lb
Please be advised the Hometown Food Company initiated a limited, voluntary retail-level recall on two specific lot codes of its Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose 5 lb Flour (UPC 51500-22241) because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. Only Best If Used By Dates APR 19 2020 and APR 20 2020 are impacted.
