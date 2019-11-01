0
Fagron Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LETS GEL KIT Convenience Packs Due to Potential
Voluntarily Recalling all unexpired lots of LETS GEL KIT Convenience Packs to the hospital, pharmacy and distributor level. The product has been found to potentially contain microbial contamination in the non-sterile Suturagel Methylcellulose base component of the LETS GEL KIT Convenience Packs.
