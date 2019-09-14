0
Darmerica LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Quinacrine Dihydrochloride Due to A Labeling
Darmerica LLC is voluntarily recalling two lots, DR4654A and DL4654A, of Quinacrine Dihydrochloride, bulk API powder packaged in Amber HDPE Bottles to the consumer level. This product is being recalled due to a label mix-up. Product intended for further compounding use by pharmacies labeled as Quin
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}