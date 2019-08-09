  • Allergan Voluntarily Recalls BIOCELL® Textured Breast Implants and Tissue Expanders

    Allergan is taking this action as a precaution following notification of recently updated global safety information concerning the uncommon incidence of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

