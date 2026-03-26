Quadruple amputee cornhole player waives extradition hearing in fatal shooting case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A professional cornhole player with an inspirational story as a quadruple amputee will be moved from a Virginia jail to face charges in Maryland, where he is accused of fatally shooting a front-seat passenger in a car he was driving during an argument.

Dayton James Webber waived his right to an extradition hearing on Thursday while taking part in a court hearing in Charlottesville, Virginia, through a video call.

“I am trying to go back to Maryland,” said Webber, 27, who wore a bright green jumpsuit and was calm during the short hearing.

Alexander Goodman, Webber’s attorney, declined to comment. It is unclear when Webber will return to Maryland.

Webber was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice by police in Virginia's Albemarle County after the shooting in Charles County, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Webber allegedly shot 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, of Waldorf, twice in the head after a heated argument, according to police charging documents. Authorities haven't publicly disclosed what the argument was about.

The charging documents say Webber pulled over after the shooting in La Plata, Maryland, and asked two passengers in the back of the car to help pull the victim out, but they refused, got out of the car and flagged down police officers.

Webber fled with the victim still in the car, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said. Two hours later, a resident in Charlotte Hall, about a 10-mile (16-kilometer) drive away, found Wells' body in a yard along a road and notified officers.

Detectives tracked down Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Virginia, and found Webber at a hospital where he was “seeking treatment for a medical issue,” the sheriff's office said.

Charles County authorities have said he will face charges including first-degree murder.

Webber was featured by ESPN in 2023 in a story of inspiration, noting he rode dirt bikes, wrestled and played football before becoming a professional cornhole player. The same year, he wrote an essay for the Today show about how he became a professional competitor. He said he learned to grab the bean bag by the corners and throw it using his amputated arms.

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Witte reported from Annapolis, Maryland.

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