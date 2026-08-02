Sen. Bernie Moreno says former son-in-law Max Miller should not serve in the House

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno said his former son-in-law, U.S Rep. Max Miller, should not be serving in the House and should “seek professional help” as Miller defended himself against allegations of domestic abuse in a live video on X Sunday.

Moreno, who has been restrained in recent months as the bitter custody dispute played out between Miller and the senator's daughter Emily, said in a lengthy post that “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Miller said Sunday that he will remain in his race for re-election before a Wednesday deadline to replace him. Democrats have seen a new opportunity in Miller's northeast Ohio congressional seat as the Republican incumbent has faced mounting pressure over domestic abuse allegations in a bitter and drawn-out custody battle with his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

Accusations against Miller, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and was a White House adviser during Trump's first term, have been public for years but have recently drawn increased scrutiny as back and forth in the case has escalated.

“I’m not dropping out of this race and I’ll win in November,” said Miller, who denied abusing his former wife and his daughter.

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