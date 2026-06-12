On last day of early voting, judge tosses election night lawsuit against secretary of state

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Friday is the final day of early voting in the runoff elections across Georgia.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reports that Friday, a judge tossed out an election night lawsuit against the secretary of state.

Elliot was visited Paulding County to get a look at early voting and to talk to veteran election supervisor Deidre Holden.

She says early voting went as smooth as it could be, though she admits she wishes more people were interested in voting in the runoffs.

“I mean, we’ve been steady, but not where we want to be. We voted a little over 6,200 as of right now, but we also have 140,000 voters,” Holden said.

As Elliot was talking with Holden, a Fulton County judge was releasing a ruling basically throwing out a lawsuit filed by a group of people, including Republican candidate for governor Greg Dolezal.

They sued when Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to allow them entry into their operations center.

They claimed they had a right to be inside to watch the votes counted, but Friday, that judge reminded them that the secretary doesn’t count the vote, the counties do, and tossed the suit.

In a statement, a spokesman for Raffensperger said, “Any member of public that wishes to see the tabulation process may do so at their county elections office.”

Back in Dallas, voters praised the Paulding County Elections Office for the easy process.

“It was great, fast and easy. Simple,” Mary Parker said.

Holden said she’s hoping for higher numbers come the actual election day and encouraged everyone who can to come vote.

“Everything’s doing good. Just call your neighbors. Call your family. Call your friends. Tell them to go vote. We’re here until 7 tonight,” Holden said.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Cobb, Paulding here and other places, and if you can’t make it Friday, you can always vote Tuesday on Election Day.

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