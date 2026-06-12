Georgia runoff election early voting ends Friday

ATLANTA — Early voting for the June 16 runoff election in Georgia will end on Friday with key primaries left to be decided on Tuesday.

Over 325,000 voters have casted their ballots early before polls open Friday, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office election data hub.

Here’s what to know about early voting in Georgia.

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WHERE CAN YOU EARLY VOTE?

Early voting will end on June 12.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during the early voting period. You may vote at any early voting location within your county.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the June 16 primary runoff election in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence. When you arrive at your early voting location, you’ll need to have a valid photo ID (driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card) with you.

If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

WHERE CAN YOU SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?

You can log into the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website here or check your local county election website to see the sample ballot.

KEY RACES IN RUNOFF

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and businessman Rick Jackson are in the runoff for Republican nomination for Georgia governor. The winner will race Democratic nominee and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

There’s also the Republican runoff to determine who will challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff for U.S. Senate seat in November’s midterms. Voters will decide between U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley.

Here are the other runoff races:

Georgia Lt. Gov: Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Parkes in Democratic runoff; Greg Dolezal and John F. Kennedy in Republican runoff

Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Parkes in Democratic runoff; Greg Dolezal and John F. Kennedy in Republican runoff Georgia Secretary of State: Penny Reynolds and Dana Barrett in Democratic runoff; Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones in Republican runoff

Penny Reynolds and Dana Barrett in Democratic runoff; Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones in Republican runoff Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner : Keisha Sean Waites and Deandre Mathis in Democratic runoff

: Keisha Sean Waites and Deandre Mathis in Democratic runoff Georgia Labor Commissioner: Nikki Porcher and Michelle Sanchez in Democratic runoff

Nikki Porcher and Michelle Sanchez in Democratic runoff Georgia State Superintendent: Richard Lee Woods (incumbent) and Fred Jackson Longgrear in Republican runoff

Click here for a full list of elections for U.S. Senate, U.S. House seats

Click here for a full list of statewide elections for Georgia

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