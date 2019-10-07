0 Democrats issue more subpoenas as impeachment probe expands

Facing a defiant White House, Democrats in Congress on Monday sent more subpoenas to the Trump Administration for information on why military aid to Ukraine was held up earlier this year, and whether it was delayed in an effort to force the Ukraine government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The Monday subpoenas went both to the Pentagon and the White House Budget Office, as Democrats again warned that a lack of answers would be considered "evidence of obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry."

The subpoenas gave the Defense Secretary and the Acting White House budget chief until October 15 to turn over documents and other information.

"The President’s lawlessness and betrayal of our Constitution confirms the need for the House’s impeachment inquiry," said Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI).

As for President Trump, he criticized news reports that another whistleblower was coming forward from the U.S. Intelligence Community to raise questions about his call with the leader of Ukraine.

"The 'partisan' whistleblower was very wrong on what was said on my perfect, 'no pressure' call with the Ukrainian President," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Bring in another Whistleblower from the bench!" he added.

But there were some cracks in support for the President, as most GOP lawmakers stayed quiet on the issue - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) told his home state reporters that while he is not for impeaching the President, Mr. Trump was wrong to try to get help from Ukraine and China.

On Tuesday, it's expected that a series of House committees will continue closed-door depositions with a series of State Department officials about the Ukraine aid issue.

One of those expected to testify is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, whose communications were part of text messages made public last week about efforts to have Ukraine investigate the Bidens.

Also scheduled this week is the former ambassador to Ukraine, who was pushed out of her job earlier this year.

