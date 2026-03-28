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Tiger Woods charged with DUI after rollover crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tiger Woods This handout photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows Tiger Woods, in Stuart, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Tiger Woods showed signs of impairment and was charged with a DUI following a rollover crash of his vehicle Friday in Jupiter, Florida.

A Martin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the golfing legend was “lethargic” at the scene but was not injured. He was alone in the vehicle and crawled out through the passenger door after it ended up on its side.

According to the sheriff’s office, he took a breathalyzer and blew a .000, but he refused to do a urinalysis test.

He faces the DUI charge and another misdemeanor and has been booked into the county jail. He must stay there at least eight hours, the official said.

The crash happened near Woods’ Jupiter Island home around 2 p.m.

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Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text seeking information.

It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed that led to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

Woods had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery last September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

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