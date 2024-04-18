Report: Heat star Jimmy Butler feared to have MCL injury after play-in loss to 76ers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is feared to have sustained an MCL injury in their play-in tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While specifics of his injury are not yet known, and he's set to undergo an MRI in the near future, the injury could knock him out for Friday's play-in game if not indefinitely.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The injury could sideline Butler for an indefinite period. MRI to come. pic.twitter.com/jD8n1WkkBT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Butler had 19 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 105-104 loss to the 76ers, and he played 40 minutes in the contest. Butler, however, was seen walking with a significant limp both on his way off the court and out of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Butler walking with a slight limp as he heads back to the locker room as the Heat fall to the Sixers in the Play-In Tournament 🙏pic.twitter.com/mPkpDyv6kl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2024

I’m no videographer, nor doctor, but this was a deflating scene to witness upon Miami’s exit tonight. Jimmy Butler’s status for Friday’s elimination game has to be in question. https://t.co/wzWxrjtfY3 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) April 18, 2024

The Heat will host either the Atlanta Hawks or Chicago Bulls in the final play-in tournament game on Friday night. The winner of that contest will advance to the playoffs to take on the Boston Celtics. The 76ers, thanks to their win, will take on the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

