Pass or Fail: Broncos release 'Mile High Collection,' first new uniforms in over 25 years

The Denver Broncos unveiled their brand new uniforms for the 2024 season on Monday, the team's first major uniform refresh since 1997. Called "The Mile High Collection," it features 10 uniform combinations featuring the team's three colors: Sunset Orange, Summit White, and Midnight Navy.

The design includes subtle triangles, which "nods to thinning air at higher elevation." The image on the sleeve cap is meant to represent a mountain peak (even though it looks very much like the lightning bolt on the sleeve cap of the Los Angeles Chargers uniforms). The numberset has changed on the back of the uniforms, and a stripe has been added to the pants.

Sunset Orange.

Summit White.

Midnight Navy. pic.twitter.com/HEduFPC6Pe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

The team released a video celebrating the new unis, which had the distinct feel of a car commercial. The only thing missing was Bob Seger wailing "Like a Rock" in the background.

So how are fans reacting to the new unis? Early reviews are not promising, with most people calling them "mid" or "boring," and many others pointing out that fans desperately wanted the team to go back to an older, much beloved uniform design.

The Broncos new unis got them looking like they boutta suit up for blue mountain state 💀 pic.twitter.com/CIkJ2KeSvq — RJ (@phisportfanatic) April 22, 2024

Broncos looking like the UTSA roadrunners pic.twitter.com/SnuTo6bXrv — kyle (@Ky1eLong) April 22, 2024

New Broncos unis pic.twitter.com/euCHGY2dTL — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 22, 2024

Losing in the 4th quarter after scoring 3 points total will hit different in these — JM (@maurjake) April 22, 2024

All you had to do was this. pic.twitter.com/ksj9Nf8Eeb — Josh's Journal 🍊🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Joshes_Journal) April 22, 2024

They got us out here looking like an XFL team https://t.co/z43gsZbABx pic.twitter.com/dRXFonIgfN — Ethan (@TheEthanD) April 22, 2024

These look like uniforms you make for a new franchise in Madden — Cody (@SmashHitsSports) April 22, 2024

The uniform drop wasn't all bad, though. The Broncos also released their 1977 classic throwback uniforms, which are getting much better reviews.

Blast from the past. pic.twitter.com/wT6eip4PRC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

What do you think? Do you give these new Broncos uniforms a pass or a fail?