New CDC director sworn in by RFK Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC — Susan Monarez was sworn in Thursday as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Monarez, who holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology, becomes the first Senate-confirmed director of the CDC. Her confirmation follows a 51-47 Senate vote, with all Democrats opposing and all Republicans supporting her nomination.

“Dr. Monarez is a public health expert with unimpeachable scientific credentials,” Kennedy said. “I have full confidence in her ability to restore the CDC’s role as the most trusted authority in public health.”

Monarez has extensive experience in disaster preparedness, biosecurity and health innovation. She previously served as acting director of the CDC and deputy director for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

She has held leadership roles with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority at the HHS, the Department of Homeland Security and the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy.

At her confirmation hearing, Monarez expressed her commitment to vaccines and scientific evidence, though she avoided detailed discussions about her interactions with Kennedy, known for his controversial stance on vaccines.

Monarez earned her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and completed postdoctoral research at Stanford University School of Medicine.

