Miguel Sano's heating pad blunder might be MLB's most embarrassing 2024 injury

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington has probably had to share a few bizarre updates with reporters during his 28 years as a coach and nine seasons as a major league skipper. But the news he had to give to the media regarding infielder Miguel Sanó might be an all-timer for his career.

Prior to Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, Washington provided an update on Sanó, who's been sidelined with left knee inflammation since April 26. The veteran slugger began a minor league rehab assignment this past week with the Angels' Arizona Complex League team.

However, Sanó's timeline on rejoining the Angels encountered an unusual setback, according to Washington. He told reporters that Sanó suffered a burn on his left knee due to leaving a heating pad on too long

A new one: Miguel Sano had a small setback in his rehab in his recovery, that’ll delay him a couple days.



He left a heat pack on his knee too long without padding and burned himself. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 26, 2024

Further details, such as how long Sanó left the heating pad on or how high the temperature was on the device, weren't provided. But not using the padding was probably his biggest mistake.

The injury isn't considered. Washington said it might add a couple of days to Sanó's recovery timeline. So the blunder is something that the Angels can laugh about – or shake their heads over – later. Especially when compared to far more serious injuries being dealt with by Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Sanó signed a minor league deal with the Angels in spring training after missing the 2023 season with a cartilage issue in his left knee and an injured tibia. He reported to camp in Tempe, Arizona 60 pounds lighter than the year before.

In 21 games (71 plate appearances) this season, Sanó has hit for a .262 average and .713 OPS with three doubles, one home run and five RBI. Defensively, he's played at third base, first base and designated hitter.

The Angels went into Sunday's game with a 20–32 record that puts them last in the AL West.