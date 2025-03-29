March Madness 2025: No. 2 Michigan State claws back to beat No. 6 Ole Miss and head to Elite Eight

Michigan State scrapped its way to the Elite Eight with a 73-70 win over Ole Miss on Friday night.

Jaden Akins’ runner in the lane with 1:27 to go gave the No. 2 Spartans a two-point advantage as the two teams traded the lead multiple times over the final eight minutes.

After No. 6 Ole Miss missed two chances to tie the game, Michigan State’s Carson Cooper hit a layup with 40 seconds remaining. The Rebels quickly cut the lead back to two, but were forced to foul to extend the game. Akins drained both his free throws with 27 seconds to go.

Ole Miss cut the lead to two again, but Tre Holloman buried his two foul shots with 11 seconds to go.

It’s the first trip to the Elite Eight for the Spartans since 2019 — also the last time Michigan State was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. In the previous four tournaments, MSU made just one Sweet 16 appearance and wasn’t seeded any higher than No. 7.

After the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said that he didn't think the Spartans played great, but said that Ole Miss was the toughest team his squad had played "in years."

The Rebels controlled the first half but entered the break with just a two-point lead. Michigan State never led during the first 20 minutes and didn't take its first lead until there was 7:50 to go.

After that, one of the more compelling games of the NCAA tournament unfolded. The game was tied at four different points and neither had an advantage of more than one possession until Akins hit those two free throws.