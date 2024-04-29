Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick set to roast Tom Brady in new Netflix special

Plenty of NFL stars are set to participate in the roast of Tom Brady this weekend in Southern California. Perhaps the most surprising, however, is his often-quiet and grumpy former coach.

Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is apparently set to mock Brady in Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal.

Some news: Bill Belichick will be one of Tom Brady’s roasters on the Netflix show Sunday. Ben Affleck listed as probable. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) April 29, 2024

Other former NFL stars, including former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, longtime Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe and Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss are set to participate, too, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Netflix first announced the roast special in 2022, but it released a trailer for the live event at The Forum in Inglewood, California, earlier this month. The event will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, and longtime roastmaster Jeff Ross is scheduled to participate, too. Ross has hosted roasts on Comedy Central for years, and has hit several athletes in the past, too.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be LIVE on Netflix on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.



Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/52ql1QvdV2 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2024

The special is part of the “Netflix Is A Joke Fest,” which features dozens of comedy shows all over Los Angeles in May.

Though Belichick is far from the most outspoken coach in the NFL, he spent the majority of his career with Brady building one of the best dynasties the league has ever seen. The duo spent two decades together in New England and won six Super Bowls together. If anyone has the ammo to roast Brady, it’s Belichick.

Both Brady and Belichick are out of the league now. While Belichick might not seem like a good candidate for such a (hopefully) lighthearted event, he's shined so far in his media appearances since his split with the Patriots. Belichick is set to make regular appearances on the "Monday Night Football ManningCast" this fall, too.

Brady’s roast is set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. We’ll see how Belichick can hold his own among Hart, Ross and other comedy stars.