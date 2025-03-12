Jimmy Butler transforms Warriors from SLOPPY to SLEEK | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine dive deep into the seismic shift in the Golden State Warriors' performance since Jimmy Butler's arrival. From being one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA to now leading the league in free throws made with fewer turnovers than ever, Butler has reshaped the Warriors into a mistake-free juggernaut. The pair break down his impressive individual stats, including how he's driving efficiency on both ends without dominating the ball, and what his presence has done to increase Steph Curry's scoring, pushing him to one of his most efficient stretches ever. Could Butler's addition be the missing piece to a Warriors' NBA title run?

Tom & Dan also take a close look at how the Warriors have adjusted in non-Steph minutes, with Jimmy’s impressive numbers filling the gap when Curry sits, and discuss the effectiveness of their new small-ball lineup. Plus, the impact of Jonathan Kuminga’s potential return and how his presence could further bolster Golden State’s depth as they head into the postseason. With Butler's impact stretching from offense to defense, could this midseason trade go down as one of the best in NBA history?

(1:15) Big Number: Jimmy Butler revitalizes Golden State

(16:25) Steph’s improved shooting

(22:00) Warriors’ new & improved net rating

(24:15) Golden State small-ball starting five

(28:00) Kuminga to return after ankle injury

(33:50) Over/under scoreboard update

(34:25) Shaq forgets who’s coaching the Pistons

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts