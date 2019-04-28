You can now buy Sandra Bullock's Tybee Island beach home

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - There is no mysterious mailbox, like in “The Lake House,” but there is a private beach entrance, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports
There are also seven bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a basketball court.
And you can tell people Sandra Bullock once slept there.
The Oscar-winning actress has put her Tybee Island estate on the market, and it can be yours for just $6.5 million.
For that price you get a 3,360-square-foot main house with screened porches and a home gym, in addition to the aforementioned amenities.
There is also a 2,848-square-foot guest house with a game room, an outdoor grill and a crow’s nest to take in the beach views.
All this sits on nearly 3 acres of fenced, beachfront property.
Bullock bought the private retreat in 2001 for just $1.49 million and had been renting it for $1,400 a night (with a four-night minimum) two years ago, according to Variety.And if you’re worried about how you’ll be able to fill all that space, rest easy. Bullock is leaving all the furnishings except for a few personal items.
The property is listed with Celia Dunn of Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing has a virtual tour you can check out here.
This story was written by Nancy Clanton for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
