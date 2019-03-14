Will Smith posts touching tribute as he steps into role of Genie in ‘Aladdin'

ATLANTA - Just two days after Disney released the lasted trailer for their upcoming live action version of “Aladdin,” actor Will Smith honored the original Genie, Robin Williams, as he now takes over the iconic role.
The original film was released in 1992, and grossed more than $502 million globally at the box office. It also spawned a Broadway musical and touring productions.
In a post on Instagram Wednesday, Smith showed a side-by-side picture of a cartoon version of him as the Genie, as well as the one Williams voiced in the original movie.
In the post, Smith said, “I know Genies don’t have Feet... But you left some Big Shoes to fill.”
The film will have new recordings of the songs originally written for the 1992 release by Alan Menken.
There are also two new songs writing by Menken and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Good Morning America” reported.
The live-action film, which was directed by Guy Ritchie, hits theaters on May 24. It joins a slate of live-action remakes for the mouse house, including this month’s “Dumbo” by Tim Burton, Jon Favreau’s take on “The Lion King” (which is scheduled for a July release), “Mulan” and “The Little Mermaid,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}