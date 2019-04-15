VIDEO: Massive gator casually strolling through Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A woman captured video of a pretty big alligator casually strolling through Fort Myers over the weekend.
Chelsea Brinson posted the video on Facebook on Friday morning with the caption, “Well just saw this.”
The video has been viewed almost 500,000 times and the post has been shared more than 7,000 times.
