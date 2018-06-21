Video captures heartwarming moment when nurse dances with elderly patient

MEMPHIS, Tn. - This heartwarming video shared on social media will make your day.
The video was taken in Memphis and it captures a nurse dancing with an elderly patient at a nursing home.
The video was taken by Jessica Benson during the nursing home's olympics event. The patient in the wheelchair can be seen crying of happiness when the nurse spins her chair around to the music.
Watch the video in full below:
