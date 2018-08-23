  • Surveillance footage captures delivery driver chucking heavy packages from his van

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    MIAMI - Cringe-worthy surveillance video shows a FedEx driver throwing packages from his van into a driveway, ABC News reported. 

    It appears as if the driver is trying to deliver packages without leaving the van. 

    The video was shared by Marcell Cubilla from Miami, Fl. to ABC News via Facebook. Cubilla wrote expensive audio/visual equipment was in the box.

    The video has gotten thousands of views on social media.

