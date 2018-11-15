Sexting revealed: Secret phone codes used by teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Your teenagers may be using a secret language with other teens — and strangers.
It’s full of acronyms and pictures that have coded meanings — many of them sexual — and many parents are discovering they are outmatched trying to stop it.
One way to stop it?
“No Instagram in the house, no Snapchat in the house [and] there’s no Facebook in the house,” says Matthew Salomone, a father of two. “That’s an easy way to do it.”
That may be easier said then done.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 15 percent of adolescents have sent sexts, 27 percent had received them and 12 percent had forwarded a sext without consent.
We’ll explain the code words teens are using and learn what parents should know, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:46 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}