Record heat causes Savannah to suspend carriage ride tours throughout city

SAVANNAH - The city of Savannah stopped carriage ride tours throughout the city Wednesday because of the extreme heat the state has seen.
The order sent out from the city said tours between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. would be suspended on Wednesday.
“The carriage operators in Savannah have been taking additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our equine co-workers,” the city said in a statement to WJCL-TV. “We will continue to work within the guidelines for the heat policy the City and carriage operators spent countless hours creating, to best protect the horses. We had anticipated closing early tomorrow as we have done all week, in consideration of the weather forecast. Behind the scenes we will continue to spoil our babies with cool baths, fans & peppermints."
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said Savannah hit a record high Wednesday of 99 degrees, beating the record of 98 set in 1945.
The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be around 97 degrees.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}