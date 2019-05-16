ATLANTA - WWE wrestling legend Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital in the Atlanta area Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency, according to TMZ Sports.
The 70-year-old was taken to the emergency room and TMZ reported that the situation is "very serious."
We're working to learn more about Flair's condition and will bring you any updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Flair has had previous medical issues. In 2017, he was hospitalized with severe abdominal pain and put into a medically-induced coma as he awaited surgery for "multiple organ problems," his then-fiance and now-wife Wendy Barlow said.
Flair’s family members were told that the wrestler said he had a 20 percent odds of survival. Flair later told People that alcohol was to blame for his medical issues and that he would never drink again.
Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Nature Boy" nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.
