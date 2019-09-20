Irish Spring responds to Georgia store pulling soap from shelves

Dill's Food City removed all the Irish Spring soap from its shelves ahead of Georgia's Saturday game against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
It didn't go unnoticed by the soap company.
Friday morning, Irish Spring responded on Twitter to have some good, clean fun.
"Hey @universityofga - Heard you were out of stock in Athens, GA. We're sending a little luck your way. Hoping for a good, clean game tomorrow! #NDvsUGA
Hey @universityofga - Heard you were out of stock in Athens, GA. We're sending a little luck your way. 🍀 Hoping for a good, clean game tomorrow! 🧼 #NDvsUGA 🏈 pic.twitter.com/kYipmNqSjW— Irish Spring (@IrishSpring) September 20, 2019
The Royston store, less than an hour from Athens, made headlines this week when it posted a photos on its Facebook page showing the soap being removed from shelves and a "temporarily out of stock" sign in its place.
You would think that would get Bulldogs fans in a lather, but many responses were positive, giving Irish Spring its props.
#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ilu1OHNoWc— Kevin McCann (@McCann_Kevin1) September 20, 2019
The No. 3 Bulldogs are expected to beat No. 8 Notre Dame by two touchdowns.
Saturday's game will set an all-time attendance record for Sanford Stadium, the AJC's Chip Towers reported. To accommodate the overflow crowd, Sanford Stadium will grow from to 93,246 seats instead of 92,746. You can watch the matchup at 8 p.m. on CBS.
