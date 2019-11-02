  • Harry Potter's fictional house is now available on Airbnb

    By: Genevieve Shaw Brown, ABC News

    Harry Potter fans, this is the next must-do on your wizarding bucket list.

    De Vere House in Lavenham, England, is the inspiration for the home where Harry Potter was born. And it's now available on Airbnb.

    The two bedrooms of this cottage both come with en suite bathrooms. There's TV, Wi-Fi internet access and a private guest sitting room with log fire and courtyard garden. Guests also get a full English breakfast.

    The cottage is in the center of Lavenham, a medieval village with over 300 historic properties. The village doubled as Godric's Hollow in the Harry Potter films.

    The De Vere House is available from $142 per night.

    This report was written by ABC News. 

