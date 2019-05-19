First craft beer airline launches flights to Europe

COLUMBUS, OHIO - A craft beer company that offers hotels, breweries and flights is taking off from Columbus this fall with a beer-filled flight to Scotland.
The world’s first craft beer airline took its first flight from London to Columbus on a VIP tour of the company’s brewery in Canal Winchester just outside Columbus, according to its website.
Travelers can fly from Columbus to Scotland to visit BrewDog’s Ellon headquarters and tour Scottish whiskey distilleries.The flights include a craft beer designed to taste better at higher altitudes, along with a beer-paired food menu, Drink TV content and goodie bags, according to the website.
A flight from London to Columbus will take off in late October. Then a flight from Columbus will head to Scotland.Tickets will go on sale later this month, but there’s one catch. Travelers have to invest in the company before then to become an “equity punk” and be eligible to buy a ticket.
Becoming an equity punk provides other benefits, including early access to new beer launches and bar openings and discounts in bars and online shops. There are over 97,000 investors worldwide who have donated through the company’s crowdsourcing.
One share is 25£ or about $32.BrewDog recently constructed a first-of-its-kind hotel in Columbus with a tap in each room holding the customer’s beer of choice.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}