Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say they are pursuing more charges against a man who rushed onstage during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told The Associated Press that 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the "On the Run II" concert was ending Saturday night. Police say Maxwell was quickly stopped by security people and backup dancers with the rapper.
Beyonce's spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure says the singer and Jay-Z are fine.
Bender says Maxwell was initially issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police have added a charge of simple battery. He was treated for minor injuries, and Bender says there were no other injuries.
It wasn't immediately clear if Maxwell has a lawyer.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
