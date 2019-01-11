LAYTON, UTAH - Solid piece of advice: Don't drive blindfolded.
One Utah driver learned that the hard way while participating in the "Bird Box Challenge" while behind the wheel, police said.
The Layton Police Department tweeted images of the crash Friday. Luckily, they said, no one was injured. It's unclear which vehicle the blindfolded driver was in. The driver's identity was not released.
Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2— Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019
In the latest viral challenge sweeping the nation, participants try to complete everyday tasks while blindfolded. The game was inspired by Netflix's horror film "Bird Box," in which the characters have to remain blindfolded.
Last week, Netflix was forced to issue a warning about the dangers of the challenge.
Clearly, this driver missed the message.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Waffle House fires workers caught dancing with passed out customer, pouring food on him
- 'What a glorious day' - Jayme Closs reunited with family after kidnapping
- Son of Georgia county commissioner pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old boy
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}