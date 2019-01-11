  • Driver participating in 'Bird Box' challenge causes crash, police say

    LAYTON, UTAH - Solid piece of advice: Don't drive blindfolded. 

    One Utah driver learned that the hard way while participating in the "Bird Box Challenge" while behind the wheel, police said. 

    The Layton Police Department tweeted images of the crash Friday. Luckily, they said, no one was injured. It's unclear which vehicle the blindfolded driver was in. The driver's identity was not released. 

    In the latest viral challenge sweeping the nation, participants try to complete everyday tasks while blindfolded. The game was inspired by Netflix's horror film "Bird Box," in which the characters have to remain blindfolded.

    Last week, Netflix was forced to issue a warning about the dangers of the challenge. 

    Clearly, this driver missed the message. 

