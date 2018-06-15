2 riders fall when roller coaster car derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk

Two people fell from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after the car came off the tracks, officials said.
Firefighters said they're working as fast as they can to try to remove two riders from a dangling coaster car, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.
The conditions of the injured people are unknown.
Northbound lanes of North Ocean Avenue are closed.
No other details were given.
