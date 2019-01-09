0 'I'm over it': Kevin Hart says he won't return as Oscars host

NEW YORK CITY - Kevin Hart had a direct response for people who wanted to hear more from him about the Oscars controversy that has dominated headlines over the past month regarding homophobic tweets he sent in the past.

"I'm over it," Hart said multiple times on "GMA" Wednesday morning when asked about his apology or the controversy. "There's no more conversation about it ... I'm over that, I'm over the moment."

Hart added that he apologized back in the late 2000s when the comments first happened and multiple times after.

"I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am," he added. "I'm just done."

The actor said he has given all he can thus far and "said everything I can possibly say."

"If you didn't [hear the apology], I don't know what you're looking for," he continued. "I'm a good person, I love to love, if you don't see that then it's a problem with you."

When asked if he is hosting the Oscars this year, he simply said, "No" and that it's too late to prepare.

"It's hard to predict what can happen. I don't want people to think there's a thing about me and the Academy," he added.

His comments come two days after he formally apologized again to the LGBTQ community on his SiriusXM show "Straight from The Hart" for past homophobic comments and slurs.

"Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize,” he said on his show. "We thought it was OK to talk like that, because that’s how we talked to one another ... This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That s--- hurt because of what I’ve been through.’" Hart added that with his future standup and comedy acts, he would also make sure he doesn't say or do anything offensive towards the community. "The fight is the will and want for equality. I’m riding with you guys. I understand you," he continued, adding that he hopes the LGBTQ community can forgive him and accept he's a different person from the one who sent those tweets almost a decade ago. But he also said that, "In the fight for equality, that means that there has to be an acceptance for change. If you don’t want to accept people for their change, then where are you trying to get to the equal part? Where does the equality part come in?" Hart's "GMA" interview Wednesday capped off a roller coaster few weeks, which date back to when he was announced as the host for the Oscars on Dec. 4. Just three days later, he stepped down after homophobic tweets from eight years ago re-emerged; he said he's already apologized for the tweets and that he's not the same person he was at that time.

"I want everybody to know I'm done with it...I'm not addressing it anymore..."@KevinHart4real on the #Oscars controversy and backlash over past homophobic comments, jokes and tweets: https://t.co/H7qgNuSWji pic.twitter.com/9ivjnrbMut — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019

