Group, Home Depot help renovate home for Korean War veteran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An 88-year-old Korean War veteran in Alabama got a big assist repairing his home in Huntsville.
Lorenzo Covington was chosen by Bearded Warriors, a Huntsville-based nonprofit organization, WHNTreported. The organization teamed with Home Depot, and 120 volunteers painted and did landscaping work, the television station reported.
Since Covington uses a wheelchair, the volunteers constructed a ramp so he can navigate outside his house more freely.
The total spent on renovations was $25,000, WZDX reported. The money was pledged by Team Depot, an organization within Home Depot, WHNT reported.
"Veterans and their family members have done so much for the country,” Ty Oswald, the president of Bearded Warriors, told WHNT. “It seems small for a lot of people but this, for Mr. Covington, being able to get in and out of his house is going to be a world of difference for him that he's been pretty much housebound for the last couple of months.”
