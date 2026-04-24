Police identify the body of 1 missing USF student, second still missing as roommate is charged

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities in Florida say they have found the body of one of the two missing University of South Florida doctoral students on a bridge over Tampa Bay, and a roommate has been taken into custody.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Zamil Limon’s remains were found on the Howard Franklin bridge Friday morning, but Nahida Bristy is still missing. He said Limon’s roommate has been taken into custody and faces several charges including domestic violence and unlawfully moving a body.

Limon and Bristy were a couple from Bangladesh. They disappeared from campus on April 16. Limon, who was studying geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his home in a student apartment complex. Bristy, who was studying chemical engineering, was last seen an hour later at a campus science building.

A family friend contacted authorities last Friday after being unable to contact either one, USF police said.

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