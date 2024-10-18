Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory, drug kingpin who ran the Black Mafia Family, leaves federal prison

MIAMI, Fla. — Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who co-founded the notorious drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family, will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in a residential reentry program in Miami, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Flenory, 56, was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. He was recently transferred to the residential program in Miami.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson first brought the story of Flenory and his brother Terry Flenory to Starz in an eight-episode series “BMF” in 2021. The series, which has aired two more seasons, delves into the 1980s backstory of the brothers as they emerged from inner-city Detroit to become wealthy drug kingpins embraced by hip-hop culture.

Brittany K. Barnett, who represented Flenory and is co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, said Thursday that she’s “overjoyed” that he’s finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars.

“He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter,” she said in a statement. “He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside — there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual.”

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Demetrius Flenory was arrested in 2005. His sentence ends on Jan. 27, 2026, according to the federal prison website. Until then, he will be monitored by the residential reentry center in Miami, which is responsible for providing federal offenders with community-based services to assist with their reentry needs.

Terry Flenory, 54, is serving out his sentence on similar charges at a residential reentry center in Detroit. He has a release date of Aug. 17, 2025, according to the the federal prison website.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group