Conservative legal group says Cracker Barrel is discriminating against whites and men

A conservative legal group co-founded by a White House official is asking for an investigation into Cracker Barrel Old Country Store over what they call inclusion practices that discriminate against whites and men.

America First Legal, co-founded by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, on Monday called for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to investigate Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel for potential federal and state law violations.

It also sent a letter to Cracker Barrel’s board.

“Cracker Barrel represents to shareholders, investors and the public that it has and will continue limiting, segregating or classifying employees or applicants for employment in ways that would deprive, or tend to deprive, white and/or male individuals of employment, training or promotions because of their race, color, sex or national origin,” America First Legal’s EEOC letter says.

The legal group calls “patently unlawful, deeply harmful and immoral the restaurant chain’s promise to “attract, select, develop, and retain high-performing talent with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.”

America First Legal’s complaint says Cracker Barrel rebranded its “Diversity and Inclusion” page to a “Culture and Inclusion” page and that the company tracks the number of women and minorities.

The legal group also pointed out Cracker Barrel has Business Resource Groups that cater to Black, Latino, women and LGBTQ employees, and that “certain associated benefits appear to be restricted to specific identity groups.”

In a reversal from previous administration, the Trump White House is seeking to stamp out diversity and inclusion efforts in public and private organizations. The EEOC issued a press release in March warning against “unlawful DEI-related discrimination.”

Cracker Barrell was on the other side of the culture wars in the 1990s. Activists demonstrated against the folksy chain after the company fired employees for failing to “demonstrate normal heterosexual values,” according to a letter from University of North Texas archives and media reports.

