Channel 2 Action News gets exclusive tour of The White House for the holidays’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — We are at just three days before Christmas and homes across the country are decorated for the holidays-- but perhaps none as ornate as the White House.

Channel 2 Action News was the only Georgia television station invited to tour The White House with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer was there to capture the magic, wonder and joy of the holidays.

It was truly a magical experience seeing every room of the White House decorated with 72 beautiful wreaths — and 98 Christmas trees elegantly decorated — 300 volunteers from across the country worked their magic inside and outside the white house for an entire week.

“It is the people’s house, and we welcome all Americans to come for a tour and to feel the magic, the wonder, and the joy,” First Lady Jill Biden said.

The Bidens’ are celebrating the magic, wonder and joy of the holidays with 98 trees adorning every room of the White House —14,000 feet of ribbon, more than 350 candles —33,000 ornaments and 22,000 bells on full display.

“It means everything, and I think it does for all families who are excited to get together, spend time together, keep up your traditions, make favorite meals, and do favorite traditions you have with your families,” The First Lady said.

There were also trees on hand celebrating hope, such as the Goldstar Tree, symbolizing dedication to the country’s service men and women, as well as the nation’s past and future.

The First Lady said it was important to acknowledge the military and how much it means to their family.

“The Bidens are a military family, our son Beau went to Iraq for a year,” she said.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer asked The First Lady how did she come up with the theme for the decorations.

“You know, every year around spring we think of the theme,” she said.

In the State dining room, the piece de resistance — a Gingerbread White House — created by the White House pastry chefs to celebrate the famous tale, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’

“Oh wait until you see that, have you seen it? It is right down there, through those doors, and our pastry chef came up with the idea to go with the theme, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” The First Lady said.

The Blue Room is home to the Official White House Christmas tree — and 18-Foot Fraser Fir from North Carolina celebrating neighborhoods across the country. And all 50 states—here’s Georgia.

“Oh yes and this year is the most that we have ever had. So, a 100,000 people will come.

