Cavaliers' Evan Mobley ruled out vs. Celtics after exiting with ankle injury

With star Donovan Mitchell out, injuries are starting to pile up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Third-year big man Evan Mobley exited Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics with an injury during the third quarter. Soon after, the team announced that he sustained a left ankle sprain and would not return. Max Strus had been ruled before the game due to a right knee strain.

Mobley landed awkwardly after an uncontested dunk, immediately grabbing his lower leg when he collapsed. He attempted to jog back down the court, then headed to the bench after the Cavaliers fouled to interrupt the play. Eventually, he limped back to the locker room with a trainer.

The 22-year-old had four points, six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes of play time.

The Cavaliers entered Tuesday's matchup sitting at third in the Western Conference. It's been a rough season for Mobley, who is just now getting back into the swing of things after missing 19 games due to a left knee surgery in December. He also found himself on the other end of one of this season's most memorable crossovers on Sunday night against the New York Knicks.

Mitchell is out with a bone bruise in his left knee, and he hasn't played since the team's double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28. He could return in time for their March 10 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, but the team is still set visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and face the Western-conference leading Minnesota Timberwolves without him on Saturday.