Cat lost for 6 years found more than 200 miles away in another state

SPRINGFIELD, Ark. — Beau the cat, lost by the Carile family six years ago, has been found in Little Rock, Arkansas, more than 200 miles away from where he was lost in Springfield, Missouri.

Charlene Ward discovered Beau five weeks ago and took him to a veterinarian, where his microchip revealed his original family in Springfield.

“We lost him about six years ago,” Zevan Carile said. “We opened the door one night to our RV, and he just slinked right out.”

“I found him about, well, it’s been about five weeks now,” Charlene Ward said. “I had him for three weeks, and he just showed up one day. And I began feeding him.”

Ward described him as a “love bug” and decided to take him to the vet after feeding him for three weeks.

The vet worker looked up Beau’s microchip online, which led to the Carile family’s contact information, enabling the reunion.

“I got a Little Rock, Arkansas number,” said Josh Carile, Beau’s owner. “We live in Springfield, so I almost didn’t pick it up. And then when I did, they just asked me if I owned a cat named Beau who I had not seen for six years.”

Veterinarian Dr. Cole Bierbaum said, “Pretty amazing story that for six years, you know, we’d love to have something amazing like this, but also to showcase how important it is to have your microchip and to have it registered with current information.”

“And they have Bo and I just started bawling and I was, you know, I asked, is he OK? And he said, ‘Yeah, he’s fine.’ And so I just said, ‘When do we go get him?’” Mindy Carile, the mom of the family, said.

Zandon Carile was eager to retrieve Beau, initially hoping he was closer than Little Rock.

“OK, how far away is it? And when I heard it was in Little Rock, I thought it was gonna be in like Springfield, and we could go get him like today but we had to wait a week. And then when I saw him, I just freaked out so like, it was the best,” Zandon Carile said.

Charlene Ward was happy to find Beau had a chip but felt bittersweet about returning him, saying, “I wanted him as, you know, to be mine, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

It’s unknown how the cat got from Springfield, Missouri, to Little Rock, Arkansas.

