Billy Joel and Sting's New York show is still on: How to get tickets to the one night only concert

Billy Joel and Sting have both been entertaining audiences for years, and they've combined their star power for several 2025 tour dates where they'll share the stage. The Piano Man and the former Police front man have performed several shows together already, playing some of their biggest hits of the last five decades, and they'll play six more shows together. One of the most anticipated stops on their tour will be one-night-only date at Citi Field in Queens, NY, home of the New York Mets. Joel famously headlined the final two concerts at the Mets' former home of Shea Stadium in 2008, and this summer's concert marks his return to Flushing. Unfortunately, as of March 11, it was announced that four of their other tour dates have been postponed as the result of Joel needing surgery for an undisclosed medical condition. Those venues, in Syracuse, Milwaukee, Charlotte, NC, and Salt Lake City, will be rescheduled for dates in 2026.

The concert featuring Sting and Billy Joel at New York's Citi Field however, will not be impacted by Joel's announcement and will be Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 and presale tickets went on sale Monday, Feb. 10, with general public tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Here's what you need to know about how to score tickets to the show featuring these two rock and roll icons.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Billy Joel & Sting will take the stage for one-night-only at @CitiField on August 21st! pic.twitter.com/TRsfJAQTid — Citi Field (@CitiField) February 6, 2025

When will Billy Joel and Sting be performing together?

Billy Joel and Sting are performing for one night only at Citi Field in Queens, NY on August 21, 2025.

When do tickets for the Billy Joel and Sting's concert go on sale?

Presale tickets went on sale earlier this week and tickets for the general public went on sale at Ticketmaster as of Friday Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

The Billy Joel-Sting concert ticket cost:

After the presale, the remaining tickets to the Billy Joel/Sting show aren't cheap – they currently range from $241 to over $1,200 apiece.

Where else will Sting and Billy Joel be performing together?

The Billy Joel-Sting concert at Citi Field is just one of several dates where the two rock legends will be performing onstage together. Their full tour schedule is as follows; note that several of their tour dates have changed due to postponement, tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored on the new dates.

August 21, 2025 – Citi Field, Queens, NY

September 5, 2025 – Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

April 10, 2026 – JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY (Original date, April 11, 2025)

Date TBD - American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI (Original date April 26, 2025)

July 3, 2026 – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC (Original date: May 10, 2025)

May 22, 2026 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT (Original date: May 23, 2025)