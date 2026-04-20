6 crew still missing after overturned ship that disappeared after typhoon is found near Saipan

HAGATNA, Guam — An overturned ship found near the U.S. territory of Saipan after a typhoon hit is the vessel that went missing with six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Monday.

The Coast Guard said it was still searching for the six. It said the overturned boat was first spotted Saturday.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew with the U.S. Air Force 31st Rescue Squadron confirmed the identity of the vessel as the cargo ship Mariana on Sunday night, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Mariana, a 145-foot (44-meter) dry cargo vessel registered in the U.S., suffered engine failure Wednesday as a massive typhoon bore down on Saipan and nearby islands with fierce winds and relentless rain.

After the crew reported that the boat had lost its starboard engine and needed assistance, the Coast Guard set up a one-hour communication schedule with the vessel.

But contact was lost Thursday. A HC-130 plane launched that morning to conduct a search, but it returned to Guam due to heavy winds.

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