0 Michigan governor declares 'state of disaster' for two counties after flash floods

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder declared a "state of disaster" Monday for Houghton and Menominee counties after flash floods led to widespread destruction.

The state of disaster allows the governor to deploy the National Guard to assist with rescue efforts and road repairs in affected counties. Although both counties declared their own state of emergency on Sunday, the governor's declaration recognizes that local resources will be insufficient to address the flooding.

The flooding began on Sunday, with up to 7 inches of rain that hit Houghton and Menominee counties hardest. Although flood warnings for the two counties have been lifted and no further rain is expected, a flood warning for the Sturgeon River in Houghton county is predicted to remain in effect until Tuesday evening.

At least 60 sinkholes have been reported in the Keweenaw Peninsula, as well as widespread flood damage. The National Weather Service described the damage as "historic" and homes and buildings across the Upper Peninsula have been flooded. Dozens of roads were washed out.

Michigan State Police have created a webpage for the disaster. Updates and resources will be posted there.

In a statement, Snyder said, "I appreciate the dedication of our state and local emergency response teams and volunteers who have been working diligently to protect the public health and safety of our residents affected by this severe flooding. This declaration will ensure additional state resources are available so that damages can be repaired as quickly as possible."

More: Flash flooding wipes out roads, damages buildings in Houghton, Michigan

More: What we know about the flash floods in Houghton, Michigan

Earlier on Monday, the state activated a command center to coordinate relief efforts. The State Emergency Operations Center is being run by the State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

The center's public information officer, Dale George, spoke to the Free Press shortly after the center opened on Monday morning. "We're working with emergency managers and helping to coordinate the resources to see if they need further assistance," George said.

"The disaster declaration process is that the local emergency managers do their damage assessments first, and that can't happen right away because they're too busy trying to respond to the actual flooding," George said. "Once they recognize that everyone is safe, that's when they begin doing their assessment and they submit that to us and we provide it to the governor."

In a phone call after the governor declared a state of disaster, George said the main role of the National Guard and State Police were going to be damage assessment. Rescue efforts "aren't expected to be an issue at this point."

Staff from the State Police were on-site by 5 p.m. and the National Guard was expected shortly. The guard is in contact with local coordinators to see what equipment is needed on the ground.

More: 300,000 coastal homes in US, worth $120 billion, at risk of chronic floods from rising seas

More: Heavy rain, floods swamp Mid-Atlantic

The command center is focusing on the logistics of moving people and equipment to the Upper Peninsula, as well serving as a liaison for agencies operating in the area, George said.

The governor's office confirmed George's account, saying that there is no current threat to public safety. Deputy Press Secretary Jordan Kennedy told the Free Press, "First responders have done a tremendous job helping residents impacted by the flooding, and the National Guard will provide critical assistance to help ensure swift response and recovery in the areas affected."

The National Guard was not immediately available for comment.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the flooding created significant problems for roadways.

"The Department of Transportation is responsible for the state highway system, and we've had four areas where there's been major damages and a lot of areas with minor damage in the Houghton County area, said Dan Weingarten, MDOT's communications representative for Michigan's Superior Region, which includes Houghton County.

The four major areas include:

U.S. 41 between the cities of Chassell and Houghton, suffered major pavement damage and multiple shoulder washouts. The road was closed completely on Sunday but it was later reopened and limited to one lane in each direction.



"That was our top priority to preserve traffic there because that's the main route into the Houghton and Hancock area and communities surrounding there," Weingarten said.

M-203 from Hancock up to Calumet. A large culvert on Swedetown Creek washed out completely and road is currently closed. There are other washouts in that area. If needing to travel from Hancock to Calumet, taking U.S. 41 is recommended.

M-26 west of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Mont Ripley, a ski hill in Hancock, had extensive debris that came down the hill and covered the roadway. There's about a quarter-mile of the roadway that's covered with the debris. The road is closed.

M-26 on the north east side of the road. There was another washout at Dover Creek, and the road is closed.

"We're continuing to monitor all the roadways in the area," Weingarten said. "We've got four contractors at multiple locations trying to repair the flood damage."

The heavy rains also pounded Wisconsin and Minnesota, just west of the Upper Peninsula.

In White River, Wisconsin, a 75-year-old man was found dead in his pickup on Monday, the Associated Press reported. He is suspected to have died of flood-related causes.

Follow Marc Daalder on Twitter @marcdaalder