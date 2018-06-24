0 Is one lawsuit a path to justice and reunification for separated migrant families?

They were supposed to be going to take a bath.

But the children, held with their migrant mothers in a federal detention center near the Texas border, did not want to go with the officers.

The attorney remembers the mothers weeping as they told their stories: Some babies too young to talk cried. Children old enough to use their words pleaded.

“The officers told their mothers that they were taking them for a bath, and the children were begging not to go,” said attorney Michael Avenatti.

The mothers tried to calm their sons and daughters. It was only a bath. They’d be back soon.

"That was the last communication these mothers had with their children, who now believe their mothers lied to them,” Avenatti said.

Now, by most accounts, those children may be scattered across the U.S., as their parents are kept in immigration holding facilities or deported to other countries. And like the mothers, attorneys representing those families now say they're desperate and in the dark — at a loss for how to find the children or reunite them with their parents.

This week, Avenatti announced he's representing about 60 mothers and 70 children separated at the border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance border policy.

Avenatti, a California attorney who became a regular on news talk shows after representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Donald Trump, is among a growing number of attorneys nationwide attempting to reunite children with their parents.

The case of a mother from Guatemala who sued the Trump administration to get her son back – a deal brokered between the government and her lawyer led to a surprise reunion in Baltimore – might offer a legal road map for others. But immigration attorneys and advocate groups say the legal options for the many parents who are still in custody remain unclear.

Avenatti is offering what he says is a speedier solution, one that may place him on the same side of his foe – Trump.

Chaos amid a government-created crisis?

Avenatti visited Arizona to deliver a letter from one Honduran mother, still in a detention facility in Laredo, Texas, to her 6-year-old son.

He said the child had already spent about 10 days in a facility in Phoenix run by contractor Southwest Key. The letter Avenatti delivered was the first message from the mother to her child since they were separated.

Avenatti says he's interviewed dozens of mothers in Texas whose children were shipped across the United States. He said only about 20 percent have been told where their children were.

One client filled out a form seeking information on her daughter's whereabouts.

"ICE responds we don’t have that information, and this is the rule, not exception," he said. "Americans, we get upset when the dry cleaning misplaces a shirt or when our luggage gets lost. Imagine if they took their kid from you and you said, 'But where’s my child?' and they said, 'We don’t know.' "

Attorneys say they are facing a U.S. government-created crisis so chaotic even legal scholars are at a loss.

Immigration-enforcement hard-liners argue the stricter policies are long overdue and will stem the flow of migrants who cross the border illegally.

Officials with the Florence Project said they have received about 467 cases this year of children separated from parents. Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that the zero-tolerance policy had been implemented, they say they've seen 112 cases.

There’s no road map for putting a child back in the arms of their parents, attorneys say. And the more time that passes without a fix, the greater the risks.

Children are at risk of being orphaned if their parent is deported. More children may end up lost or traumatized in a system unprepared for the spike in children in need of placement and care.

In the weeks since the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, the number of children known to be reunited with their mother or father appears to be vastly lower than the more than 2,000 children separated from the parent or adult they were with when they crossed the border.

Each day, attorneys hear more accounts of children without their family in detention centers.

A Guatemalan mom sues Trump

The story of the migrant mother from Guatemala who sued the U.S. government to regain custody of her 7-year-old son made national headlines this week because it is believed to be the first lawsuit that ended with a reunion.

Some attorneys see Beata de Jesus Mejia-Mejia’s legal battle against the Trump administration as a path to justice.

Mejia-Mejia’s legal team argued that the government had violated the 39-year-old mother's constitutional rights, and her son’s, when they were separated.

The suit echoed concerns voiced in recent weeks from politicians on both sides of the aisle, United Nations officials, faith leaders and the thousands of people who have taken to the streets to protest family separations.

The lawsuit, in part, argues that the separation: violates the right to due process, induces trauma on a child who has done nothing wrong and will deter other people from seeking asylum. It alleges the separation was used as "a bargaining chip for Congress to pass a bill funding a 'wall' to fulfill an ill-conceived campaign promise."

Separating Mejia-Mejia from her son violated her right to due process, according to the lawsuit, because it was executed without a hearing and she was not provided "any paperwork to indicate where her son is located or how she can contact him or retrieve him from detention."

Attorneys also alleged violations of her civil and human rights under international laws, including the United Nations Convention Relating to Status of Refugees.

Department of Justice lawyers never made their case against the lawsuit filed on June 19 in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

District Court Judge Paul Friedman had fast-tracked the case for a hearing two days later.

But minutes before the court proceedings were scheduled to begin, DOJ attorneys told Mejia-Mejia’s lawyer, Mario Williams, they would agree to return her 7-year-old son.

After days of calling officials to find Mejia-Mejia's son Darwin, trying to persuade them to return her child, Williams said the only thing that made a difference was the lawsuit against the Trump administration.

When Williams met Mejia-Mejia, he says she showed him a 24-page document. It was light on information about reuniting with her son, he said, but heavy on government jargon.

The document would confuse most people, particularly a migrant who had just survived the trek from Guatemala. Mejia-Mejia says death threats were made against her and her son by her husband.

Williams said that Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, the law firm he works for that took on Mejia-Mejia's case for free, is considering a class-action lawsuit.

"Nobody understands the process completely," he said. "That's shameful, it's so egregious, so nightmarish, so dark, because the government won't release a process, the Trump administration hasn't released the procedures."

Families still separated after Trump enforcement order

Though Trump has issued an executive order ending the separation policy, confusion remains.

Arizona immigration attorney Stephanie Corcoran said even national legal groups such as the American Immigration Lawyers Association, of which she is a member, have yet to issue directives.

"They’ve never done this before," she said of the federal government. "We had unaccompanied minors ... but never children separated from their parents, even small children who can't tell you who they are or who their parents are."

Corcoran has a client in her early 20s in the Eloy Detention Center. At a recent meeting, the young woman told her an account of an officer using her as a translator for a distraught Spanish-speaking woman.

The woman asked, “Can you ask to have them find out where my child is?"

Corcoran said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer said, “When you get deported, you can figure that out.”

Mejia-Mejia's case may not be the answer for every family separated, Corcoran said, but it could serve as a starting point.

Lawyer who took on Trump may be his greatest ally in detaining families together

Not everyone sees Mejia-Mejia's case as the best immediate fix.

In fact, the California lawyer known for taking on Trump may agree with him on how to swiftly reunify families.

Avenatti said Mejia-Mejia's case does not factor for the majority of parents, because unlike her, they are still in detention.

"She was lucky, " he said.

Avenatti said time is the greatest risk to children separated from their parents.

He fears children, especially babies and toddlers who can't speak for themselves, will be lost in the shelter and foster system the longer they are without their parent.

The best alternative for now, he says, is a fast-tracked process of uniting families in a mass detention center. Federal emergency officials are practiced at opening large shelters during disasters. Children could be with their mothers in a matter of days, he said.

“There is really only one reasonable way to solve this right now,” he said. “All of these mothers and fathers and all of these children need to be taken to a single staging area for families.”

Trump’s executive order called for a similar fix – stopping family separations by keeping children and parents together in detention centers.

The problem: Trump’s order may run afoul of the 1997 Flores vs. Reno settlement. The agreement requires that migrants under 18 be released “without unnecessary delay” if they have a family member to stay with. Additionally, the settlement requires any minors who must remain in immigration detention to be placed “in the least restrictive setting appropriate.”

In his executive order, Trump directed Sessions to seek a modification to the settlement that may allow the government to detain families together.

Legal analysts have questioned whether the courts would budge given that it quashed the Obama administration’s attempts in 2015 to detain families together.

On Friday, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund released a statement arguing Trump has one mission: detain more migrants and deport them faster.

"The administration ... sought to modify a federal court order so that the government may pursue even lengthier caging of minor children," said Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of MALDEF. "The fact is that this week’s executive order doubles down on the inhumanity of the heart-rending scenes seen in recent weeks."

