0 High school custodian wows graduation crowd with national anthem

With emotion and soul that garnered cheers from the first note to the big finish, Thurman Carthen belted out the national anthem to a packed house at Galena High School's graduation Thursday.

Carthen, who sings in church every Sunday, is the school's custodian.

Carthen, 65, said he was honored when students at the school in south Reno asked him to sing the Star Spangled Banner at graduation.

Every once in a while, Carthen, who has worked at the school for 13 years, would take a break from fixing or cleaning things to belt out happy birthday to an administrator, but he didn't think students paid much attention.

On Thursday, before a crowd of thousands of students and parents at Lawlor Events Center, he pumped his fists in the air as he belted out the notes, sometimes closing his eyes. People shook their heads in awe.

“This is a great way to end my career,” said the humble man who was surprised when Principal Tom Brown said students requested he sing at graduation. He is retiring and next Friday is his last day.

"I mean, I help the kids hang up their banners and stuff, but this was really something."

"My perspective on Thurman is he is one of the nicest, most sincere people you could ever meet," said Brown.

The 1971 Hug High graduate moved back to Reno 14 years ago when his father had heart surgery.

Before coming back to Reno, he lived in Canada working as an electrician and in construction.

He sings every Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Black Springs in north Reno. But this was the first time he ever sang the national anthem in public.

"He was breathtaking," said Irene Payne, communication director for Washoe County School District.