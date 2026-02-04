Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

Amazon MGM 'CTTS'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- BG Pedestrians (background / extra, 18+)

--- KIDS AGES 6-15_BACKGROUND ROLES LOCAL TOWNIES, AVAIL TBD MID FEB-MARCH, HUDSON VALLEY AREA NEW YORK STATE (lead, 6-15)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Kingston, NY; Saugerties, NY; Newburgh, NY

'Let's Talk About It'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Audrey (lead, female, 24-36)

--- Chet (supporting, male, 25-32)

--- Anthony (day player, male, 40-60)

- Roles pay up to: $1,650

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA; New York City, NY

'Baywatch' Open Call

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Open Casting Call (18-80)

- Casting locations: Auditions: Feb 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA

'Somedays'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- 8 to 11 year old boy (background / extra, male, 7-11)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York, NY

'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- People to Portray Footmen (Non SAG AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

Major Streamer New Reality Show, Host

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Host/Concierge (lead, male, 40+)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Ghost Shooter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ethan (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Laura (lead, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $750

- Casting locations: San Francisco, CA

'Ashwire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Zara Wishear (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Ashwire (lead, all genders, 20-50)

--- Cal (supporting, female, non-binary, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

A24 Chinatown TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chinatown Triad Boss Types (background / extra, 30+)

--- Chinese Family Member Types (lead, 23+)

--- Baby (background / extra, 1+)

- Roles pay up to: $242

- Casting locations: Queens, NY; Manhattan, NY; Bethpage, NY

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Criminal Gang Members (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Criminal Gang Members (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Dangerous Criminals (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

Untitled Indie Feature

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Various Background Actors (background / extra, all genders, 25-65)

- Roles pay up to: $125

- Casting locations: Tuckerton, NJ; Atlantic City, NJ; Newark, NJ

'Brighter Crimson'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilith (lead, female, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.