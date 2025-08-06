Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Models Needed For Clothing Brand Shoot! Compensated'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Model For Clothing Brand (models, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'East'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jaslyn Murphy (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Keisha Smith (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Damontre Harris (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Game of Heirs,'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- ADELINE VANDERBILT (lead, female, 19-32)

--- REY RUTHERFURD (lead, male, 19-32)

--- BRANDON (supporting, male, 6-15)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Mr. Goggins 2: The Cabin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vincent (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Helen (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Hiding Miss Mobster'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Granger (supporting, 30-40)

--- DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

--- Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Closed Doors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Family (lead, 8-50)

--- Host (lead, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Comedy In The Court'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Courtroom Extra/BG (background extra, female, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Buda, Texas - 2003'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jordan (supporting, female, 26-33)

--- Burnie (lead, male, 28-32)

--- Gus (lead, male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

'The Woman With a Guardian Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, 25-30)

--- Tour WOMAN (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Tiktok Content Creator (, 20-23)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

'Numbskull'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sonny (lead, 18-25)

--- Lacy (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Vincent (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

